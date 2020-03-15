Stelmine Canada (CVE:STH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.05

Stelmine Canada Ltd (CVE:STH) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 66100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The firm has a market cap of $2.24 million and a P/E ratio of -5.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.11.

Stelmine Canada Company Profile (CVE:STH)

Stelmine Canada Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, production, development, and operation of mining properties. Its flagship property is the Courcy project, which comprise 393 claims for a total surface area of 206 square kilometers located in Fermont, Quebec. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Québec, Canada.

