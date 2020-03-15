Golden Share Resources (CVE:GSH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.06

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2020

Golden Share Resources Corp (CVE:GSH)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 10167 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a market cap of $3.48 million and a PE ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.11.

About Golden Share Resources (CVE:GSH)

Golden Share Resources Corporation, a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead deposits. The company holds a 75% interest in the Berens River project located to the north of Red Lake in northwestern Ontario; and a 100% interest in the Band-Ore project located to the west of the town of Thunder Bay in the province of Ontario.

