Fairfax India (TSE:FIH.U) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.79

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2020

Fairfax India Holdings Corp (TSE:FIH.U) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$7.79 and last traded at C$8.36, with a volume of 149857 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.75.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cormark upped their target price on Fairfax India from C$14.75 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Fairfax India from C$15.75 to C$18.75 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$12.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.23.

About Fairfax India (TSE:FIH.U)

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in investment activities in India. The company invests in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses, or other businesses with customers, suppliers, or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India.

