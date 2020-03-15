Analyzing E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) and Liberty Braves Group Series A (NYSE:BATRA)

E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) and Liberty Braves Group Series A (NASDAQ:BATRA) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares E. W. Scripps and Liberty Braves Group Series A’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio E. W. Scripps N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Liberty Braves Group Series A $476.00 million 0.41 $106.00 million N/A N/A

Liberty Braves Group Series A has higher revenue and earnings than E. W. Scripps.

Profitability

This table compares E. W. Scripps and Liberty Braves Group Series A’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets E. W. Scripps N/A N/A N/A Liberty Braves Group Series A -16.18% -0.35% -0.18%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.7% of E. W. Scripps shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.9% of Liberty Braves Group Series A shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of E. W. Scripps shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for E. W. Scripps and Liberty Braves Group Series A, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score E. W. Scripps 0 1 3 0 2.75 Liberty Braves Group Series A 0 1 2 0 2.67

E. W. Scripps currently has a consensus target price of $18.75, suggesting a potential upside of 91.13%. Liberty Braves Group Series A has a consensus target price of $36.44, suggesting a potential upside of 93.09%. Given Liberty Braves Group Series A’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Liberty Braves Group Series A is more favorable than E. W. Scripps.

Summary

E. W. Scripps beats Liberty Braves Group Series A on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About E. W. Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. Its Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations. This segment also runs network programming, syndicated programming, and original programming. The company's National Media segment offers content services through apps on Internet-connected devices, such as computers, gaming consoles, set-top boxes, smartphones, smart TVs, and tablets. It operates Katz, which broadcasts content through over-the-air on local broadcasters' digital sub-channels, and cable and satellite; and Midroll that creates original podcast, a digital audio recording of themed series, as well as Stitcher, a mobile application where consumers can stream the latest news, sports, talk, and entertainment on demand. This segment also operates Newsy, a national news network, which provides politics, entertainment, science, and technology news. The company also operates Cracked, a multi-platform humor and satire brand, which informs and entertains audiences with a Website, social media, and podcast; and Scripps National Spelling Bee, an investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C. The company was formerly known as Scripps Howard, Inc. The E.W. Scripps Company was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

About Liberty Braves Group Series A

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

