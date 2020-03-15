Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RNST. TheStreet cut Renasant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub cut Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Renasant from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th.

In related news, Director John Foy acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.66 per share, for a total transaction of $30,660.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,056 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,796.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RNST. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Renasant by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Renasant by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Renasant by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Renasant by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNST opened at $23.91 on Friday. Renasant has a 12-month low of $20.91 and a 12-month high of $38.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.49 and its 200 day moving average is $33.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.19.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. Renasant had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 24.13%. The company had revenue of $146.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Renasant will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

