Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €55.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2020

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) has been given a €55.00 ($63.95) target price by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 62.24% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €54.50 ($63.37) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €51.50 ($59.88).

FRA BNR opened at €33.90 ($39.42) on Friday. Brenntag has a one year low of €43.06 ($50.07) and a one year high of €56.25 ($65.41). The business’s fifty day moving average is €45.74 and its 200-day moving average is €46.49.

About Brenntag

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

