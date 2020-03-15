Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €30.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) received a €30.00 ($34.88) target price from stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 59.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EVK. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Nord/LB set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Independent Research set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays set a €28.50 ($33.14) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €27.83 ($32.35).

Shares of FRA EVK opened at €18.82 ($21.88) on Friday. Evonik Industries has a 52-week low of €26.78 ($31.14) and a 52-week high of €32.97 ($38.34). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €24.54 and its 200-day moving average price is €24.82.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

