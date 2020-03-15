Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) PT Set at €70.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) received a €70.00 ($81.40) target price from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 90.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €78.00 ($90.70) price target on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Nord/LB set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank set a €84.00 ($97.67) price objective on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €72.40 ($84.19).

FRA stock opened at €36.66 ($42.63) on Friday. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a fifty-two week low of €59.33 ($68.99) and a fifty-two week high of €97.26 ($113.09). The business’s 50-day moving average is €63.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is €72.53.

Fraport AG owns and operates the Frankfurt Airport in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and External Activities & Services. The Aviation segment offers airside and terminal management, corporate safety and security, and airport security management services at its Frankfurt Airport and other airports.

