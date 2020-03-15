Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) PT Set at €70.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) received a €70.00 ($81.40) target price from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 90.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €78.00 ($90.70) price target on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Nord/LB set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank set a €84.00 ($97.67) price objective on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €72.40 ($84.19).

FRA stock opened at €36.66 ($42.63) on Friday. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a fifty-two week low of €59.33 ($68.99) and a fifty-two week high of €97.26 ($113.09). The business’s 50-day moving average is €63.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is €72.53.

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde Company Profile

Fraport AG owns and operates the Frankfurt Airport in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and External Activities & Services. The Aviation segment offers airside and terminal management, corporate safety and security, and airport security management services at its Frankfurt Airport and other airports.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Analyst Recommendations for Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA)

Receive News & Ratings for Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Brenntag Given a €55.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts
Brenntag Given a €55.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts
Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde Given a €65.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts
Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde Given a €65.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts
Evonik Industries Given a €30.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts
Evonik Industries Given a €30.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts
Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde PT Set at €70.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde PT Set at €70.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.
United Natural Foods Earning Very Negative Press Coverage, Study Finds
United Natural Foods Earning Very Negative Press Coverage, Study Finds
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report