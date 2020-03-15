United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Earning Very Negative Press Coverage, Study Finds

News stories about United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) have been trending very negative on Sunday, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. United Natural Foods earned a coverage optimism score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

UNFI opened at $5.72 on Friday. United Natural Foods has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $14.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.30. The firm has a market cap of $306.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that United Natural Foods will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

UNFI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on United Natural Foods from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on United Natural Foods from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine lowered United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Natural Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.21.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

