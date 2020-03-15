Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ (RBA) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

Shares of TSE RBA opened at C$48.23 on Wednesday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a twelve month low of C$42.64 and a twelve month high of C$58.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$55.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$54.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion and a PE ratio of 35.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 55.88%.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

