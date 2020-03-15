Encana (TSE:OVV) Given a C$3.00 Price Target by CSFB Analysts

Encana (TSE:OVV) received a C$3.00 price objective from equities researchers at CSFB in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CSFB’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 28.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on OVV. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Encana in a research note on Friday, February 7th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Encana to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

Get Encana alerts:

Shares of OVV stock opened at C$4.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.97. Encana has a one year low of C$2.95 and a one year high of C$24.28.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company holds interests in various assets in Anadarko basin, located in west-central Oklahoma; the Permian basin located in the prolific, Midland Basin in Texas; and the Montney basin located in western Canada.

See Also: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Encana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.