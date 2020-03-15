Reviewing Castle Biosciences (CSTL) and Its Peers

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ: CSTL) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “Medical laboratories” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Castle Biosciences to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Castle Biosciences and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Castle Biosciences N/A N/A N/A Castle Biosciences Competitors -124.43% -79.58% -28.88%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Castle Biosciences and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Castle Biosciences 0 0 4 0 3.00 Castle Biosciences Competitors 235 795 968 70 2.42

Castle Biosciences currently has a consensus price target of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 66.18%. As a group, “Medical laboratories” companies have a potential upside of 50.68%. Given Castle Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Castle Biosciences is more favorable than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.0% of Castle Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.8% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.2% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Castle Biosciences and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Castle Biosciences $51.87 million N/A -29.72 Castle Biosciences Competitors $1.11 billion $60.75 million 20.10

Castle Biosciences’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Castle Biosciences. Castle Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Castle Biosciences beats its peers on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc., a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue. The company also offers DecisionDx-UM test, a proprietary GEP test that predicts the risk of metastasis for patients with uveal melanoma, a rare eye cancer; and two late-stage proprietary products in development, which address cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma and suspicious pigmented lesions, which are indications with high clinical need in dermatological cancer. It offers test services through physicians, physician assistants, and nurse practitioners. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Friendswood, Texas.

