Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.92

Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as A$8.92 ($6.33) and last traded at A$9.69 ($6.87), with a volume of 9244909 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at A$9.83 ($6.97).

The stock has a 50-day moving average of A$12.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$11.76. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.18, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.37.

About Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC)

Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC) is one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups, with $28.4 billion of high quality, long leased property across the office, retail, industrial and social infrastructure sectors. The Group has offices in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth and oversees a portfolio of 820 properties that is more than 6.3 million square metres in size.

