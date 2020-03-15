Contrasting Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) and Bausch Health Companies (NASDAQ:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) and Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.4% of Bausch Health Companies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.8% of Xencor shares are held by institutional investors. 11.9% of Bausch Health Companies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Xencor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Bausch Health Companies and Xencor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bausch Health Companies 1 3 11 0 2.67 Xencor 2 1 9 0 2.58

Bausch Health Companies currently has a consensus target price of $34.75, suggesting a potential upside of 84.84%. Xencor has a consensus target price of $44.55, suggesting a potential upside of 68.29%. Given Bausch Health Companies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Bausch Health Companies is more favorable than Xencor.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bausch Health Companies and Xencor’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bausch Health Companies $8.60 billion 0.77 -$1.79 billion $4.43 4.24 Xencor $156.70 million 9.62 $26.88 million $0.46 57.54

Xencor has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bausch Health Companies. Bausch Health Companies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Xencor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Bausch Health Companies has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Xencor has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bausch Health Companies and Xencor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bausch Health Companies -20.79% 68.06% 4.78% Xencor 17.15% 4.23% 3.74%

Summary

Bausch Health Companies beats Xencor on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products. The Bausch + Lomb/International segment offers products with a focus on the vision care, surgical, and consumer and ophthalmology Rx products in the United States; and Solta products, branded and generic pharmaceutical products, OTC products, and medical device products, and Bausch + Lomb products in Canada, Europe, Asia, Australia, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The Salix segment provides gastroenterology products in the United States. The Ortho Dermatologics segment offers dermatological products in the United States; and Solta medical aesthetic devices internationally. The Diversified Products segment provides pharmaceutical products in the areas of neurology and other therapeutic classes, as well as generic and dentistry products in the United States. The company was formerly known as Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. and changed its name to Bausch Health Companies Inc. in July 2018. Bausch Health Companies Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions. The company's product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which has been completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; and XmAb7195, an immune inhibitor that has been completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and allergic diseases. Its product candidates also comprise XmAb14045, a bispecific oncology candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; XmAb13676 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and XmAb18087, which is in Phase I clinical trial for neuroendocrine tumors and gastrointestinal stromal tumors. In addition, the company offers MOR208, an antibody drug that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat non-Hodgkin lymphomas, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for chronic lymphocytic leukemia; AMG424, a bispecific antibody that targets CD38 and CD3, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various myeloma; and AMG50, a bispecific antibody that is in preclinical development stage to treat prostate cancer. Further, it is developing bispecific antibodies to treat various cancers, such as XmAb20717, XmAb22841, XmAb23104, and XmAb24306 which are in preclinical Phase. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; MorphoSys Ag; Amgen Inc.; and Catalent Pharma Solutions LLC. Xencor, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Monrovia, California.

