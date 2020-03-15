Contrasting Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) & Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS)

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) and Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Grindrod Shipping and Pyxis Tankers’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grindrod Shipping $331.05 million 0.18 N/A N/A N/A Pyxis Tankers $28.46 million 0.61 -$8.21 million ($0.49) -1.67

Grindrod Shipping has higher revenue and earnings than Pyxis Tankers.

Profitability

This table compares Grindrod Shipping and Pyxis Tankers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grindrod Shipping N/A N/A N/A Pyxis Tankers -29.28% -20.13% -6.57%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.9% of Grindrod Shipping shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Pyxis Tankers shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Grindrod Shipping has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pyxis Tankers has a beta of -0.6, meaning that its share price is 160% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Grindrod Shipping and Pyxis Tankers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grindrod Shipping 0 0 2 0 3.00 Pyxis Tankers 0 0 3 0 3.00

Grindrod Shipping presently has a consensus price target of $11.55, indicating a potential upside of 271.38%. Pyxis Tankers has a consensus price target of $2.33, indicating a potential upside of 185.28%. Given Grindrod Shipping’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Grindrod Shipping is more favorable than Pyxis Tankers.

Summary

Grindrod Shipping beats Pyxis Tankers on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grindrod Shipping

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers. The company operates in two businesses, Drybulk Carriers and Tankers. It operates a fleet of 24 owned dry bulk carriers and 6 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers. The company also operates a fleet of 8 owned tankers and 2 long-term chartered-in tankers, which carry petroleum products, petrol, diesel, jet fuel, and naptha, as well as heavy fuel oil; and low hazard chemical products comprising liquid bulk vegetable oils. Its customers include trading houses, mining companies, industrial manufacturing companies, and oil companies, as well as traders of grains, steel, and forestry products. Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Singapore.

About Pyxis Tankers

Pyxis Tankers Inc. operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals. As of March 20, 2018, the company operated a fleet of six double hull product tankers. Pyxis Tankers Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.

