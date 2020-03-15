Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) Given a €73.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) received a €73.00 ($84.88) price objective from analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 60.72% from the stock’s previous close.

BMW has been the subject of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Nord/LB set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €76.00 ($88.37) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €83.00 ($96.51) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bayerische Motoren Werke has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €73.75 ($85.76).

Shares of BMW stock opened at €45.42 ($52.81) on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €62.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of €67.57. The company has a market cap of $27.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.29. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a twelve month low of €51.02 ($59.33) and a twelve month high of €78.30 ($91.05).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

