Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) Given a €76.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €76.00 ($88.37) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BMW has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €93.00 ($108.14) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bayerische Motoren Werke currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €73.75 ($85.76).

BMW opened at €45.42 ($52.81) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.34 billion and a PE ratio of 4.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €62.60 and a 200-day moving average price of €67.57. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 1 year low of €51.02 ($59.33) and a 1 year high of €78.30 ($91.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.29, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

