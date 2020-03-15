Nord/LB Reiterates “€47.00” Price Target for Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW)

Nord/LB set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €93.00 ($108.14) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays set a €92.00 ($106.98) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €76.00 ($88.37) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €73.75 ($85.76).

Shares of ETR:BMW opened at €45.42 ($52.81) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €62.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is €67.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.29. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a fifty-two week low of €51.02 ($59.33) and a fifty-two week high of €78.30 ($91.05).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

