Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €95.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €95.00 ($110.47) price target on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DHER. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays set a €82.50 ($95.93) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.00 ($66.28) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €71.95 ($83.66).

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

Shares of DHER stock opened at €60.14 ($69.93) on Thursday. Delivery Hero has a 12 month low of €31.50 ($36.63) and a 12 month high of €81.62 ($94.91). The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion and a PE ratio of 20.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €71.91 and a 200-day moving average of €55.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20.

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Recommended Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.