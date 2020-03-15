Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA (ETR:DRW3) Given a €48.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Independent Research set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA (ETR:DRW3) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

DRW3 has been the subject of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of €46.14 ($53.65).

Shares of DRW3 opened at €58.05 ($67.50) on Thursday. Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA has a 52-week low of €38.32 ($44.56) and a 52-week high of €61.85 ($71.92). The business’s fifty day moving average is €54.56 and its 200-day moving average is €52.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $441.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15.

Drägerwerk AG & Co KGaA develops equipment and solutions in the fields of medical and safety technology in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

