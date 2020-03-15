Duerr (ETR:DUE) Given a €20.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on Duerr (ETR:DUE) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Duerr in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.00 ($36.05) target price on Duerr and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €39.00 ($45.35) price target on Duerr and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.35) price target on Duerr and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on Duerr and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €32.04 ($37.25).

Shares of Duerr stock opened at €18.84 ($21.90) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion and a PE ratio of 10.52. Duerr has a 12-month low of €20.76 ($24.14) and a 12-month high of €42.26 ($49.14). The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €26.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €27.06.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

