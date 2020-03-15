ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €9.40 Price Target by HSBC Analysts

HSBC set a €9.40 ($10.93) target price on ENI (ETR:ENI) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ENI. Credit Suisse Group set a €13.50 ($15.70) price target on ENI and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on ENI and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($15.12) target price on ENI and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on ENI and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on ENI and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €14.05 ($16.34).

Shares of ENI stock opened at €6.92 ($8.04) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.13 billion and a PE ratio of 172.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €12.07 and a 200 day moving average price of €13.42. ENI has a 1 year low of €8.22 ($9.56) and a 1 year high of €16.02 ($18.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

