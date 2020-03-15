ENI (ETR:ENI) PT Set at €13.50 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €13.50 ($15.70) target price on ENI (ETR:ENI) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on shares of ENI and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €14.75 ($17.15) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on shares of ENI and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, HSBC set a €14.75 ($17.15) target price on shares of ENI and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. ENI presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €14.05 ($16.34).

ETR:ENI opened at €6.92 ($8.04) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is €12.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is €13.42. ENI has a 12-month low of €8.22 ($9.56) and a 12-month high of €16.02 ($18.63).

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

