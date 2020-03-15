ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €9.50 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.50 ($11.05) target price on ENI (ETR:ENI) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

ENI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($15.12) price target on ENI and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €15.00 ($17.44) price objective on ENI and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on ENI and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group set a €15.00 ($17.44) price objective on ENI and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.00 ($12.79) target price on ENI and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ENI currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €14.05 ($16.34).

ENI stock opened at €6.92 ($8.04) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.88. ENI has a one year low of €8.22 ($9.56) and a one year high of €16.02 ($18.63). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €12.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €13.42.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

