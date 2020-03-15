Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XENE) Short Interest Up 9.7% in February

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XENE) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 455,400 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the February 13th total of 415,300 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 267,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XENE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the period. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XENE opened at $11.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.04. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $7.88 and a one year high of $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a current ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market cap of $300.87 million, a P/E ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.36.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $3.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. Analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on XENE shares. William Blair started coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BidaskClub cut Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering and developing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. It focuses on the treatment of epilepsy. Its products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901, and XEN007. The company was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J. P.

