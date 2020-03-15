Linde (ETR:LIN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their buy rating on shares of Linde (ETR:LIN) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HSBC reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Nord/LB reissued a neutral rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, February 14th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group set a €225.00 ($261.63) price objective on shares of Linde and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and issued a target price (up previously from ) on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Linde has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €201.07 ($233.80).

Get Linde alerts:

Linde stock opened at €147.35 ($171.34) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.92, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.15 billion and a PE ratio of 35.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €187.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of €182.45. Linde has a 12 month low of €149.85 ($174.24) and a 12 month high of €208.60 ($242.56).

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

Read More: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.