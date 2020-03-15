Evotec (ETR:EVT) Given a €28.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2020

Deutsche Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on Evotec (ETR:EVT) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €33.00 ($38.37) target price on Evotec and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Shares of ETR EVT opened at €19.26 ($22.40) on Thursday. Evotec has a 1-year low of €18.14 ($21.09) and a 1-year high of €27.29 ($31.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.79, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is €24.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is €21.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.67.

Evotec Company Profile

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody platform; INDiGO, a program for accelerating the early drug candidates into the clinic stage; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; and integrated drug discovery services.

