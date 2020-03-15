J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of -3.00

News stories about J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) have trended very negative on Sunday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. J C Penney earned a daily sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the department store operator an news buzz score of 6 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JCP shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of J C Penney in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of J C Penney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J C Penney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

JCP opened at $0.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. J C Penney has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $1.86. The stock has a market cap of $192.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average of $0.92.

J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The department store operator reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.19. J C Penney had a negative net margin of 2.40% and a negative return on equity of 27.83%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that J C Penney will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

J. C. Penney Company, Inc, through its subsidiary J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc, sells merchandise through department stores. The company primarily sells family apparel and footwear, accessories, fine and fashion jewelry, beauty products, and home furnishings; and provides services, including styling salon, optical, portrait photography, and custom decorating services.

