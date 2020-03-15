Independent Research Analysts Give Lanxess (ETR:LXS) a €45.00 Price Target

Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on Lanxess (ETR:LXS) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.00 ($67.44) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America set a €66.00 ($76.74) target price on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €62.76 ($72.98).

Shares of ETR LXS opened at €37.66 ($43.79) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €51.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of €56.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56. Lanxess has a one year low of €37.62 ($43.74) and a one year high of €64.58 ($75.09).

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

