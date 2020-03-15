Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) a €20.25 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €20.25 ($23.55) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LHA. Morgan Stanley set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.12) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.10 ($12.91) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Independent Research set a €11.80 ($13.72) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €15.19 ($17.66).

Shares of ETR:LHA opened at €9.40 ($10.93) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €13.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €15.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.23. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12-month low of €8.87 ($10.31) and a 12-month high of €22.70 ($26.40). The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.04.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

