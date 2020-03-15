Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ) Given a €28.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($56.98) price target on Norma Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on Norma Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Baader Bank set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on Norma Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. HSBC set a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective on Norma Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Norma Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €38.15 ($44.36).

Shares of ETR:NOEJ opened at €19.80 ($23.02) on Thursday. Norma Group has a 12-month low of €26.36 ($30.65) and a 12-month high of €49.26 ($57.28). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €31.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €34.00. The firm has a market cap of $630.88 million and a PE ratio of 8.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.54.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, emission control, air intake and induction, ancillary system, aviation, infrastructure, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

