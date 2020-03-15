SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €135.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €135.00 ($156.98) price target on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SAP. HSBC set a €145.00 ($168.60) target price on shares of SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €142.00 ($165.12) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €140.00 ($162.79) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America set a €118.00 ($137.21) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €144.00 ($167.44) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €136.23 ($158.40).

ETR SAP opened at €92.67 ($107.76) on Thursday. SAP has a 12 month low of €95.04 ($110.51) and a 12 month high of €129.60 ($150.70). The company has a 50-day moving average of €118.92 and a 200-day moving average of €117.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $110.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.33.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

