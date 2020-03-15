Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Lanxess (ETR:LXS) a €52.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on Lanxess (ETR:LXS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Independent Research set a €66.00 ($76.74) price target on Lanxess and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on Lanxess and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. HSBC set a €88.00 ($102.33) target price on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Commerzbank set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €62.76 ($72.98).

LXS opened at €37.66 ($43.79) on Thursday. Lanxess has a 12 month low of €37.62 ($43.74) and a 12 month high of €64.58 ($75.09). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €51.94 and a 200 day moving average price of €56.80.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

