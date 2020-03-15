Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €189.53 ($220.38).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VOW3 shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €204.00 ($237.21) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €220.00 ($255.81) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €170.00 ($197.67) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €210.00 ($244.19) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd.

VOW3 stock opened at €110.88 ($128.93) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €160.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €166.78. Volkswagen has a one year low of €131.56 ($152.98) and a one year high of €187.74 ($218.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

