Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €189.53 ($220.38).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VOW3 shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €204.00 ($237.21) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €220.00 ($255.81) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €170.00 ($197.67) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €210.00 ($244.19) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd.

VOW3 stock opened at €110.88 ($128.93) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €160.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €166.78. Volkswagen has a one year low of €131.56 ($152.98) and a one year high of €187.74 ($218.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

See Also: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Analyst Recommendations for Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3)

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Volkswagen AG Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages
Volkswagen AG Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages
One Group Hospitality Inc Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages
One Group Hospitality Inc Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages
Goodrich Petroleum Corp Receives $13.50 Average Price Target from Analysts
Goodrich Petroleum Corp Receives $13.50 Average Price Target from Analysts
Goodrich Petroleum Corp Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages
Goodrich Petroleum Corp Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages
Analysts Set Goodrich Petroleum Corp Target Price at $13.50
Analysts Set Goodrich Petroleum Corp Target Price at $13.50
Carnival PT Raised to at Wedbush
Carnival PT Raised to at Wedbush


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report