One Group Hospitality Inc (NASDAQ:STKS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

One Group Hospitality Inc (NASDAQ:STKS) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.25.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of One Group Hospitality in a research note on Monday, December 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of One Group Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of One Group Hospitality by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 62,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 12,049 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in One Group Hospitality during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in One Group Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

One Group Hospitality stock opened at $1.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.90. One Group Hospitality has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.34.

About One Group Hospitality

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, and operates restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates in three segments: Owned Restaurants; Owned Food, Beverage and Other; and Managed and Licensed Operations. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

