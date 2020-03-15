Goodrich Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Receives $13.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Goodrich Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GDP. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Goodrich Petroleum from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Goodrich Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Roth Capital cut Goodrich Petroleum to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GDP opened at $3.73 on Friday. Goodrich Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDP. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 4,609 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 94,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 148,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,921 shares in the last quarter.

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

