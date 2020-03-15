Goodrich Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Receives $13.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Goodrich Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.50.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on GDP. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Goodrich Petroleum from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Goodrich Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Roth Capital cut Goodrich Petroleum to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GDP opened at $3.73 on Friday. Goodrich Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.73.
About Goodrich Petroleum
Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.
