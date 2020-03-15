Goodrich Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Goodrich Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

GDP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Goodrich Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Goodrich Petroleum from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Roth Capital cut Goodrich Petroleum to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Goodrich Petroleum alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDP. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 4,609 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 94,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 148,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,921 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GDP stock opened at $3.73 on Friday. Goodrich Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.73.

About Goodrich Petroleum

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Goodrich Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodrich Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.