Analysts Set Goodrich Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Target Price at $13.50

Goodrich Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on GDP shares. Roth Capital cut shares of Goodrich Petroleum to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Goodrich Petroleum from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 94,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Goodrich Petroleum by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Goodrich Petroleum by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 148,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,921 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GDP opened at $3.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.73. Goodrich Petroleum has a 12 month low of $2.39 and a 12 month high of $15.24.

About Goodrich Petroleum

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

