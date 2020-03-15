Carnival (NYSE:CCL) PT Raised to at Wedbush

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Wedbush from to in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Carnival in a report on Thursday, February 13th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Carnival in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Carnival in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Carnival from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Carnival currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.53.

Get Carnival alerts:

CCL stock opened at $17.58 on Friday. Carnival has a twelve month low of $14.70 and a twelve month high of $57.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.62 and its 200-day moving average is $44.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 4.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.34.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carnival will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival in the fourth quarter worth $14,365,830,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,947,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,268,000 after acquiring an additional 231,771 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Carnival in the fourth quarter worth $323,194,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,478,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,807,000 after acquiring an additional 189,026 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,246,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,877 shares during the period. 84.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

Featured Article: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.