KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Price Target Increased to C$13.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.18% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of KP Tissue from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of KP Tissue in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of KP Tissue from C$11.75 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Get KP Tissue alerts:

Shares of TSE KPT opened at C$11.00 on Friday. KP Tissue has a fifty-two week low of C$7.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.79. The company has a market capitalization of $105.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.08.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Products, Away-From-Home, and Other. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and paper towels and napkins, as well as disposable wiping products and washroom dispensing systems.

Featured Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for KP Tissue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KP Tissue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.