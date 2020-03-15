MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target Lowered to C$5.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.00 to C$5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MEG. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$8.50 to C$5.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of MEG Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$6.85.

Shares of MEG Energy stock opened at C$2.57 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $813.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68. MEG Energy has a 12 month low of C$2.05 and a 12 month high of C$8.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.61, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta.

