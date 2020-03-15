National Bank Financial Lowers Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Price Target to C$8.50

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 76.72% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Kinross Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

TSE K opened at C$4.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion and a PE ratio of 8.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.49. Kinross Gold has a 12 month low of C$4.04 and a 12 month high of C$8.30.

In related news, Senior Officer Thomas Ballantyne Elliott sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.42, for a total transaction of C$148,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 173,399 shares in the company, valued at C$1,286,620.58. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,564 shares of company stock valued at $158,936.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

