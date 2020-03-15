National Bank Financial Lowers Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Price Target to C$8.50

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 76.72% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Kinross Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.
TSE K opened at C$4.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion and a PE ratio of 8.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.49. Kinross Gold has a 12 month low of C$4.04 and a 12 month high of C$8.30.
Kinross Gold Company Profile
Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.
