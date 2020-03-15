Raymond James Cuts Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target to C$32.00

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$39.00 to C$32.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Keyera from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Keyera in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Tudor Pickering & Holt restated a buy rating and set a C$37.00 price objective on shares of Keyera in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$38.32.

Shares of Keyera stock opened at C$17.84 on Thursday. Keyera has a 52-week low of C$16.17 and a 52-week high of C$36.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$33.00 and a 200 day moving average of C$32.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.62.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.76%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.37%.

Keyera Corp. engages in the transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) and iso-octane in Canada and the United States. The company's Gathering and Processing business units operates a network of approximately 4,000 kilometers of pipelines and 17 natural gas processing plants located in the natural gas production areas primarily on the western side of the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.

