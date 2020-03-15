Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL) Price Target Cut to C$16.00

Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 120.99% from the company’s previous close.

TSE:MAL opened at C$7.24 on Friday. Magellan Aerospace has a 52 week low of C$5.50 and a 52 week high of C$19.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$12.75 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82.

About Magellan Aerospace

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures aero engine, and aero structure assemblies and components for aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers aero engines products, including engine frames, compressor and fan cases, turbine cases, shafts, rotor spools, discs and blisks, and gearbox housings; and combustion liners and cases, exhaust frames and systems, engine bypass ducts and frames, acoustically treated exhaust systems, and fan cowl doors, as well as repair and overhaul services.

