Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL) Price Target Cut to C$16.00

Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 120.99% from the company’s previous close.
TSE:MAL opened at C$7.24 on Friday. Magellan Aerospace has a 52 week low of C$5.50 and a 52 week high of C$19.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$12.75 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82.
About Magellan Aerospace
