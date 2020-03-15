Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Linamar (TSE:LNR) Price Target to C$47.00

Linamar (TSE:LNR) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$55.00 to C$47.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

LNR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC raised their price objective on Linamar from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Linamar from C$60.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Linamar from C$50.00 to C$37.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of TSE LNR opened at C$33.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.13. Linamar has a 1-year low of C$25.43 and a 1-year high of C$53.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$40.33 and its 200-day moving average is C$43.34.

In other Linamar news, insider Linamar Corporation purchased 93,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$48.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,499,054.53. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 280,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$13,497,163.58. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth Mcdougall purchased 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$48.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,820.28. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$289,228.10. In the last quarter, insiders bought 321,813 shares of company stock worth $14,948,060.

Linamar Company Profile

Linamar Corporation manufactures and sells precision metallic components, modules, and systems in Canada, the Rest of North America, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Industrial and Transportation. The company offers hybrid power units, power transfer units, rear drive units/modules, and engineered gears; and shaft and shell assemblies, differential assemblies, transmission gears, clutch modules, center housings, transmission/driveline shafts, transfer case pump housings, and other transmission components.

