Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) Price Target Cut to C$53.00

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) had its target price cut by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$58.00 to C$53.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 65.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$67.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$61.00 to C$58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$61.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$59.43.

Shares of TSE:KL opened at C$31.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 12 month low of C$30.85 and a 12 month high of C$67.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$48.49 and its 200 day moving average is C$56.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported C$1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.17 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$544.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$541.05 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 2.6500001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

