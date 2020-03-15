Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) was upgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$35.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$44.00. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 75.00% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$40.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Pi Financial set a C$49.00 target price on shares of Lightspeed POS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Lightspeed POS and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$45.67.

TSE:LSPD opened at C$20.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$36.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$35.51. Lightspeed POS has a 12-month low of C$17.06 and a 12-month high of C$49.70.

Lightspeed POS Inc, a commerce-enabling software company, primarily sells software as a service to retailers, restaurants, and e-commerce companies. The company's commerce platform enables the handling of point of sale and omnichannel transactions, as well as the management of inventory, customer preferences, sales, and analytics.

