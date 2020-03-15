Raymond James Boosts Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Price Target to C$30.00

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from C$26.50 to C$30.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$24.50 to C$25.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$24.00 to C$25.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$26.88.

Shares of TSE MI.UN opened at C$23.80 on Thursday. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a one year low of C$18.34 and a one year high of C$28.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $863.34 million and a PE ratio of 43.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$25.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$23.58.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

