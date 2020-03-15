Canaccord Genuity Raises Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Price Target to C$29.00

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity from C$28.50 to C$29.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$24.00 to C$25.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$24.50 to C$25.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$26.50 to C$30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$26.88.

Shares of TSE MI.UN opened at C$23.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$25.77 and a 200 day moving average price of C$23.58. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 52 week low of C$18.34 and a 52 week high of C$28.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.34, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $863.34 million and a PE ratio of 43.27.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

