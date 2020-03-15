Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Price Target Raised to C$30.00 at TD Securities

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MI.UN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$24.00 to C$25.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a C$25.00 target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$24.50 to C$25.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$26.88.

Get Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust alerts:

TSE:MI.UN opened at C$23.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $863.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$25.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$23.58. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 12-month low of C$18.34 and a 12-month high of C$28.31.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

Featured Article: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.